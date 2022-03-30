Home>>
Spring scenery in Lhasa
(Ecns.cn) 08:31, March 30, 2022
Photo shows the scenery of the Potala Palace seen far away from the Phabongkha Monastery in northern suburbs of Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 28, 2022. Peach blossoms are seen beside the Phabongkha Monastery. (Photo/China News Service)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Increasingly more young adults in China register wills that include virtual assets
- Rapeseed flowers turn NW China's Luoping into picturesque spring wonderland
- Why do people in China fall for animated characters like LinaBell and Bing Dwen Dwen?
- Photo Album: architecture in Beijing merging history and modernity
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.