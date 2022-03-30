Spring scenery in Lhasa

March 30, 2022

Photo shows the scenery of the Potala Palace seen far away from the Phabongkha Monastery in northern suburbs of Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 28, 2022. Peach blossoms are seen beside the Phabongkha Monastery. (Photo/China News Service)

