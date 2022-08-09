Home>>
Tibet's Lhasa reports 18 positive COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 08:42, August 09, 2022
LHASA, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- Lhasa, the capital city of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, on Sunday reported 18 positive COVID-19 test results after it conducted nucleic acid testing among key population groups, local authorities have said.
The 18 people have been transferred to designated hospitals for medical treatment. Their close contacts and sub-close contacts have also been identified for quarantine, according to a statement released on Monday by the office of the Lhasa municipal leading group for COVID-19 prevention and control.
Lhasa has designated one area as high-risk for COVID-19 and 15 as medium-risk.
