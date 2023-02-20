In pics: Tibetans buy specialties to celebrate New Year in Lhasa

People's Daily Online) 16:34, February 20, 2023

Photo shows New Year decorations at a market in Lhasa, capital city of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Tsering Norbu)

The Spring Festival has drawn to a close in China, but the festive atmosphere in Lhasa, the capital city of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, is still going strong, as ethnic Tibetans prepare to celebrate the Year of the Water Rabbit under the Tibetan calendar.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)