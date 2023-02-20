Home>>
In pics: Tibetans buy specialties to celebrate New Year in Lhasa
(People's Daily Online) 16:34, February 20, 2023
|Photo shows New Year decorations at a market in Lhasa, capital city of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Tsering Norbu)
The Spring Festival has drawn to a close in China, but the festive atmosphere in Lhasa, the capital city of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, is still going strong, as ethnic Tibetans prepare to celebrate the Year of the Water Rabbit under the Tibetan calendar.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Monks perform Cham dance to greet Tibetan New Year
- 3,000-year-old milk residue found at ancient site on Tibetan Plateau
- Senior CPC official meets Panchen Rinpoche
- Tibet plans 1,300 rural revitalization projects
- Salt pans on 'roof of the world'
- Feature: Joyful anticipation of Tibetan New Year ignites festive vibes
- Tibet's passageway to South Asia strengthens foreign trade
- Magnificent scenery of 1,200-year-old salt pans in Qamdo, SW China’s Xizang
- Tibet sees foreign trade up 14.6 pct in 2022
- Stipend supports Tibet University students
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.