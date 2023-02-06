Tibet sees foreign trade up 14.6 pct in 2022

LHASA, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region saw its foreign trade grow by 14.6 percent year on year to 4.6 billion yuan (678.9 million U.S. dollars) in 2022, customs data showed.

This growth rate was 6.9 percentage points higher than the country's average growth rate for 2022. According to Lhasa Customs, the region's exports reached 4.3 billion yuan, while its imports stood at 292 million yuan last year.

In 2022, Tibet's imports and exports involving countries along the Belt and Road exceeded 2.3 billion yuan, up 20 percent year on year. Trade with members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership rose 5.2 times to reach 652 million yuan.

Tibet traded with 95 countries and regions last year, an increase of 18 countries and regions compared with 2021. Its imports and exports from and to Nepal reached 1.56 billion yuan, making Nepal its largest trading partner.

