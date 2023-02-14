Home>>
Salt pans on 'roof of the world'
(Ecns.cn) 13:40, February 14, 2023
Aerial view shows salt pans in Mangkam County, Qamdo, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Feb. 13, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)
An ancient technique of salt production dating back to 1,000 years ago is well-preserved in Tibet and local people follow a traditional salt harvesting method by collecting brines from salt mines and ponds and evaporating them in the sun until crystallization.
