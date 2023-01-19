8 killed in avalanche in Tibet

Xinhua) 13:57, January 19, 2023

LHASA, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- As of Wednesday night, eight people have been confirmed dead after an avalanche took place on Tuesday in the city of Nyingchi in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

At approximately 7: 50 p.m. on Tuesday, the public security bureau in Nyingchi's Medog County received calls about an avalanche at an exit of a tunnel on the highway connecting Medog with Pad Township in Nyingchi's Mainling County, trapping people and vehicles, Nyingchi municipal authorities said on Wednesday.

A search and rescue operation for the missing is underway.

