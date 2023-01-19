Home>>
8 killed in avalanche in Tibet
(Xinhua) 13:57, January 19, 2023
LHASA, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- As of Wednesday night, eight people have been confirmed dead after an avalanche took place on Tuesday in the city of Nyingchi in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.
At approximately 7: 50 p.m. on Tuesday, the public security bureau in Nyingchi's Medog County received calls about an avalanche at an exit of a tunnel on the highway connecting Medog with Pad Township in Nyingchi's Mainling County, trapping people and vehicles, Nyingchi municipal authorities said on Wednesday.
A search and rescue operation for the missing is underway.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.