Young Tibetan entrepreneurs committed to developing hometown

People's Daily Online) 07:50, January 17, 2023

Suonanmu Cairang holds a meeting with his team. (Photo/Chinanews.com)

"The reason why I started a business is not to make big money, but to promote the development of my hometown based on the new development philosophy". After graduating from college in Chongqing, Suonanmu Cairang, a Tibetan man, returned to his hometown in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Gansu Province to start a business instead of working at his college.

Before he started his business, he prepared by working in local internet, finance and tax companies. In 2017, he received investment by a Fortune 500 company to set up a technology enterprise in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, which marked the start of his business journey. He brought his team with him to several cities and counties to carry out promotion work and expand the market. His enterprise then became the first Alibaba cooperative service provider in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture.

"The government's support is crucial to innovation and entrepreneurship," he said. Governments at all levels in China have introduced many preferential policies for small and micro enterprises. With the help of the local government, his team enjoyed three years of not having to pay rent. As a member of the Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture Youth Chamber of Commerce, interpretation of taxation and other related laws and policies are provided to help his enterprise.

His enterprise has become the service provider of intelligent offices for many government departments and enterprises in the prefecture, and received a number of accolades.

Gannan Youth Chamber of Commerce helps students in need. (Photo/Chinanews.com)

Combining Gannan culture with products to showcase the beauty of Tibetan culture from a modern perspective was the original aspiration for Tibetan Ning Shaoxian when he created the cultural and creative brand BOOJIA.

This post-90s entrepreneur and his team designed a wide range of products such as Tibetan lithographs, cultural and creative lipstick, backpacks with Tibetan characteristics, and Tibetan postcards to popularize Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture.

Ning is also the director of the Youth Chamber of Commerce in the prefecture, which was founded in December 2018, a platform that offers resource exchanges and free consultations to young entrepreneurs and enterprises.

In recent years, the Youth Chamber of Commerce has taken on its social responsibilities, helping in poverty alleviation and setting up a long-term student aid foundation at a local primary school.

Ning hopes that all young entrepreneurs can join hands and pool their wisdom, and work together to realize their entrepreneurial dreams.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Du Mingming)