Tibet's GDP grows 3 pct in 2022

LHASA, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- The gross domestic product (GDP) of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region is estimated at 216.5 billion yuan (about 32.2 billion U.S. dollars) for 2022, up about 3 percent from the previous year, said Yan Jinhai, chairman of the regional government.

The region's total foreign trade volume is expected to have risen by 12 percent year on year in 2022, Yan said in his government work report delivered Friday at the first session of the 12th People's Congress of the Tibet Autonomous Region.

It is estimated that the per capita disposable incomes of urban and rural residents in the region in 2022 increased by around 8 percent and 10 percent, respectively.

Tibet has set a GDP growth target of about 8 percent for 2023, Yan said, adding that the region also expects its GDP to grow at an average annual rate of over 8 percent in the next five years.

The per capita disposable incomes of the region's urban and rural residents in 2023 are expected to grow by over 8 percent and 10 percent, respectively.

Tibet has also set goals for other major economic indicators in 2023, including a 10 percent increase in total retail sales of consumer goods, a surveyed urban unemployment rate of about 5 percent, and a consumer price index within 3 percent.

Tibet aims to increase the added value of its digital economy by at least 10 percent in 2023, its number of tourist visits by at least 30 percent, its tourism revenue by 25 percent, and the output value of its cultural industry by over 15 percent, according to the report.

