Tibet continues to improve rural residents' livelihoods

Xinhua) 10:14, January 14, 2023

LHASA, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Rural residents of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region saw their livelihoods improve in 2022, with their per capita disposable income maintaining double-digit growth for a 20th consecutive year, according to the first session of the 12th People's Congress of Tibet held on Friday.

The per capita disposable income of the region's rural residents rose about 10 percent in 2022, according to a regional government work report. The region is expected to maintain such a growth rate in 2023, the report said.

Tibet also plans to allocate 13.7 billion yuan (about 2 billion U.S. dollars) in 2023 for the implementation of 21 projects that will improve people's livelihoods, including winter heating projects for its high-altitude agricultural and pastoral areas, the report read.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Sheng Chuyi)