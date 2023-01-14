Tibet continues to improve rural residents' livelihoods
LHASA, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Rural residents of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region saw their livelihoods improve in 2022, with their per capita disposable income maintaining double-digit growth for a 20th consecutive year, according to the first session of the 12th People's Congress of Tibet held on Friday.
The per capita disposable income of the region's rural residents rose about 10 percent in 2022, according to a regional government work report. The region is expected to maintain such a growth rate in 2023, the report said.
Tibet also plans to allocate 13.7 billion yuan (about 2 billion U.S. dollars) in 2023 for the implementation of 21 projects that will improve people's livelihoods, including winter heating projects for its high-altitude agricultural and pastoral areas, the report read.
Photos
Related Stories
- Tibet's GDP grows 3 pct in 2022
- Tibet releases work plan for COVID-19 downgrade
- Tibet has built more meteorological stations
- Iconic palaces reopen in Lhasa
- Tibet's major PV power generation project goes into operation
- China's Tibet beefs up free HPV vaccination for teenage girls
- Migratory birds seen in Lhasa, Tibet
- Tibet to build three waste-free cities
- 8th Thangka painting exhibition kicks off
- Tibet's grain output hits new high in 2022
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.