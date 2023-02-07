Magnificent scenery of 1,200-year-old salt pans in Qamdo, SW China’s Xizang

Photo taken on Feb. 4, 2023 shows the stunning scenery of ancient salt pans in Naxi township, Mangkam county, Qamdo city, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Dating back more than 1,200 years to the Tang Dynasty (618-907), the salt pans are the only place in Xizang where the traditional manual solar evaporation method for salt production is still fully used. (vip.people.com.cn/Li Weiming)