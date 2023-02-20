Home>>
Monks perform Cham dance to greet Tibetan New Year
(Ecns.cn) 14:46, February 20, 2023
Monks perform Cham dance to greet the Tibetan New Year at the Tsurphu Monasteryin Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Feb. 19, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)
Cham dance is a masked and costumed ritual performed by Tibetan Buddhist monks to exorcise evils and pray for blessings.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.