Monks perform Cham dance to greet Tibetan New Year

Ecns.cn) 14:46, February 20, 2023

Monks perform Cham dance to greet the Tibetan New Year at the Tsurphu Monasteryin Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Feb. 19, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)

Cham dance is a masked and costumed ritual performed by Tibetan Buddhist monks to exorcise evils and pray for blessings.

