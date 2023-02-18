Senior CPC official meets Panchen Rinpoche

Xinhua) 13:35, February 18, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Shi Taifeng met with Panchen Erdeni Chos-kyi rGyal-po on Friday in Beijing.

Shi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, extended Tibetan new year greetings to Panchen Rinpoche and all Tibetan Buddhism believers.

Acknowledging the achievements made by Panchen Rinpoche in various aspects, Shi expressed the hope that Panchen Rinpoche can firmly keep in mind the earnest expectations of General Secretary Xi Jinping, and maintain a high degree of unity with the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core ideologically, politically and in action.

Shi also expressed the hope that Panchen Rinpoche can actively make contributions to safeguarding national unity and ethnic solidarity, and advancing national rejuvenation on all fronts, while delivering new achievements in upholding the principle of developing religions in the Chinese context, and advancing the adaptation of Tibetan Buddhism to the socialist society.

Panchen Rinpoche said he would firmly bear in mind the earnest instructions issued by General Secretary Xi Jinping, conscientiously study and implement the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress, and actively contribute to aligning Tibetan Buddhism to the Chinese context and socialist society.

