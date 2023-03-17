We Are China

Tibetans celebrate spring plowing in Lhasa

Ecns.cn) 16:56, March 17, 2023

Villagers take part in a ceremony marking the start of this year's plowing season in Lhasa, southwest Tibet Autonomous Region, March 16, 2023. (Photo/China News Service)

Villagers gathered in the fields, singing and dancing, to mark the beginning of spring plowing on Thursday.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)