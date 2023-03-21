Home>>
Spring scenery of blossoms across China
(People's Daily App) 15:16, March 21, 2023
Flowers are blooming all over China.
Flowers of different colors add a touch of poetry to this beautiful season. Cherry blossom, rapeseed flowers and more signal rebirth and hope. Join this clip to kick off spring with amazing scene.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
