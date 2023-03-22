Colorful chrysanthemums blossom in tropical Sanya city

Photo shows tourists in a sea of chrysanthemums at the Sanya Paddy Field National Park in Sanya, south China’s Hainan Province. (Photo courtesy of the chrysanthemum research team from the Sanya Institute of Nanjing Agricultural University)

Nearly 280,000 stems of heat-resistant chrysanthemum recently came into full bloom at the Sanya Paddy Field National Park in Sanya, south China’s Hainan Province, drawing throngs of tourists to take in the colorful floral scenery.

The blooming chrysanthemums are composed of over 30 varieties, covering an area of some 50 mu, or 33,333 square meters.

A team dedicated to chrysanthemum research from the Sanya Institute of Nanjing Agricultural University attempted to cultivate chrysanthemums in Sanya.

The team has grown more than 70 varieties of chrysanthemum in the Sanya Paddy Field National Park, evaluating and selecting those with superior heat resistance that can adapt to the tropical city, to further prosper local development.

