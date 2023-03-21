Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park unveils registration results of natural resources

The results of the registration of natural resources inside the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park was unveiled in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province on March 17.

The registration of the natural resources inside the park was officially completed on Dec. 28, 2022, giving "ID cards" to the resources. The registration is the first of the kind in the country, said Cheng Chunman, deputy director of the Department of Natural Resources and Planning of Hainan Province.

Aerial photo taken on May 19, 2022 shows a view of the Wuzhishan section of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park in south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

The Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park covers an area of 4,268.54 square kilometers, accounting for one-eighth of the land area of the Hainan Island. It has one of the most concentrated, best preserved and largest contiguous tropical rainforests in China.

As the registration results show, the core protection area inside the park is 2,330.85 square kilometers and the forest areas cover 3,828.11 square kilometers, or 97.21 percent of the total natural resources inside the park. In terms of ownership, the state owns 3,772.41 square kilometers of land inside the park, or 88.38 percent of the park's total area.

The park is home to about 20 percent of China's amphibian species, 33 percent of its reptile species, 38.6 percent of its bird species, and 20 percent of its mammal species. It is also home to 3,577 varieties of wild vascular plants and 432 varieties of protected plants.

