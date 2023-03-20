Home>>
Mango pineapple output exceeds 2,000 kg per mu in S China’s Hainan
(People's Daily Online) 09:19, March 20, 2023
|Photo shows harvested pineapples at a planting base in Wenchang city, south China’s Hainan Province. (Photo/Fu Shifei)
Workers recently harvested pineapples at a planting base in Huayuan village, Jinshan town, Wenchang city, south China’s Hainan Province. The yield of mango pineapples, a pineapple variety, per mu (666.7 square meters) exceeded 2,000 kg at the base.
Over 300 mu of pineapples, including varieties of golden diamond pineapples and mango pineapples, were planted at the base.
The base has increased the collective economy of the village and offered jobs to nearby farmers.
