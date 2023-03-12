Rescued dolphin released into sea in south China's Hainan

Xinhua) 15:48, March 12, 2023

HAIKOU, March 11 (Xinhua) -- A stranded dolphin spotted on Friday in south China's Hainan Province was released back into the sea after a three-hour rescue operation, according to the local fire department.

The dolphin was found stranded in the shallow water near a pier in Changjiang Li Autonomous County at around 1 p.m. on Friday. Staff from the county's fire department and local professional marine rescuers arrived soon and moved the dolphin to the shore.

The dolphin is 2 meters long and weighs about 200 kg. It suffered cuts by reefs but no fatal wound, said the rescuers.

After three hours of rescue and treatment, the dolphin was transported to about 18.5 km off the coastline and then released into the sea.

