Cherry tomatoes increase incomes for growers in S China's Hainan

People's Daily Online) 09:14, March 06, 2023

Through delicate packaging and livestreaming, cherry tomatoes produced in Tanli village, Dingcheng township, Ding'an county, south China's Hainan Province can be sold to various places across the country. (Photo/Hu Xiongfei)

Cherry tomatoes are one of the main vegetables planted in the winter season in Tanli village, Dingcheng township, Ding'an county, south China's Hainan Province. The vegetable is harvested in February and March every year. Through delicate packaging and livestreaming, these tomatoes can be sold to various places across the country, making it a prosperous industry in the locality.

"The planting area for cherry tomatoes in our township is nearly 10,000 mu (about 666.67 hectares) and the annual output value of the cherry tomato industry in our township is more than 100 million yuan ($14.51 million)," an official from Dingcheng township explained.

The township is working to build a cherry tomato industrial chain by hosting harvest festivals, establishing a cherry tomato association, building an industrial park, and developing leisure agriculture, agricultural sightseeing, medicinal cuisine and drinks.

