Cactus planting base in Hainan boosts local employment, economy

Xinhua) 10:53, February 22, 2023

An employee works at a cactus planting base in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 20, 2023. This cactus planting base covers an area of more than 1,300 mu (about 86 hectares). It has integrated agriculture, technology and tourism to boost local employment and economy. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

An employee harvests cacti at a cactus planting base in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 20, 2023. This cactus planting base covers an area of more than 1,300 mu (about 86 hectares). It has integrated agriculture, technology and tourism to boost local employment and economy. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on Feb. 20, 2023 shows ornamental cacti grown at a cactus planting base in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province. This cactus planting base covers an area of more than 1,300 mu (about 86 hectares). It has integrated agriculture, technology and tourism to boost local employment and economy. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 20, 2023 shows a cactus planting base in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province. This cactus planting base covers an area of more than 1,300 mu (about 86 hectares). It has integrated agriculture, technology and tourism to boost local employment and economy. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

An employee drives an agricultural machine to level farmland at a cactus planting base in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 20, 2023. This cactus planting base covers an area of more than 1,300 mu (about 86 hectares). It has integrated agriculture, technology and tourism to boost local employment and economy. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

