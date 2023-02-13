Fashion week to display latest designs in China's Hainan

Xinhua) 14:23, February 13, 2023

Models present the creations of a designer during a fashion week at the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, on July 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

HAIKOU, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- A fashion week will display the latest products in fashion during the China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in south China's Hainan Province.

As an important part of the expo, the fashion week will feature fashion shows and forums to showcase the latest products, in addition to activities such as art exhibitions, according to the organizer.

The event organizer is calling on outstanding designers around the world to attend and present their fashion items to elevate their reputation and promote the ideas of fashion and art.

An opening ceremony for the expo, to be held in the city of Haikou, will be held on April 10. The expo will last through April 15.

