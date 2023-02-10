Accumulated operating income of key parks of Hainan Free Trade Port increases 31.6 pct yoy

Xinhua) 11:13, February 10, 2023

Employees work at an office in Fullsing Internet Industrial Park in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 8, 2023. In 2022, the key parks of Hainan Free Trade Port completed a total investment in fixed assets of 126.15 billion yuan (about 18.62 billion U.S. dollars), a year-on-year increase of 6.6 percent. The accumulated operating income was 1.82 trillion yuan (about 269.32 billion U.S. dollars), a year-on-year increase of 31.6 percent. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 8, 2023 shows a view of Fullsing Internet Industrial Park in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Employees work at an office in Fullsing Internet Industrial Park in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 16, 2022 shows the construction site of the quarantine and inspection area on the transfer base for global animal and plant germplasm resources in Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 23, 2023 shows a commercial space launching site under construction at the Wenchang International Aerospace City in south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 23, 2022 shows a view of the Dongfang Lingang Industrial Park in south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 25, 2022 shows a view of the Yangpu Economic Development Zone in south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 8, 2023 shows a view of Fullsing Internet Industrial Park in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 8, 2023 shows a view of the Jiangdong New Area of Haikou in south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 17, 2022 shows a view of Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 16, 2022 shows the construction site of the quarantine and inspection area on the transfer base for global animal and plant germplasm resources in Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

This panoramic photo taken on Feb. 8, 2023 shows a view of the Jiangdong New Area of Haikou in south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 17, 2022 shows the construction site of the Deep-sea Science and Technology Public Innovation Platform of Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

