Development of animation industry injects vitality to old village in S China's Haikou

Xinhua) 12:27, February 11, 2023

Cartoonist Liu Ke works at an animation incubation base in Changxue Village of Longqiao Town, Haikou City, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

By actively promoting the development of animation industry, Changxue Village has attracted a number of animation enterprises and cartoonists to settle down. Liu Ke, author of the popular comics "crazy neighbours," and his wife Meng Qingnan are among the first batch of cartoonists who moved into the village to live and work. The development of animation industry and the arrival of cartoonists have injected vitality to the old village and created new work opportunities for local villagers.

