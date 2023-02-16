Home>>
Mango trees blossom in Hainan
(People's Daily App) 15:30, February 16, 2023
With spring approaching, mango trees are blooming everywhere in South China's Hainan Province.
Let's take a ride and enjoy the seasonal beauty along the streets in Ding'an county.
(Video edited by Di Jingyuan and Sun Tianren; Source: DingAn_fabu)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
