Greenness adorns terraced fields in S China’s Hainan

People's Daily Online) 16:49, March 06, 2023

Photo shows terraced fields in Yahu village, Maoyang township, Wuzhishan city, south China’s Hainan Province. (People’s Daily Online/Fu Wuping)

The spring air refreshed the terraced fields in Yahu village, Maoyang township, Wuzhishan city, south China’s Hainan Province. Rice seedlings have already been transplanted in Yahu’s terraced field, creating waves of greenness stretching across paddy fields.

Local farmers were busy working on the field, expecting a bumper harvest. At present, 1,100 mu (73.33 hectares) of rice has been grown in Yahu.

Over the recent years, Yahu has focused on developing a specialty rice industry based on its terraced field ecosystems, increasing crops’ purchase price and improving farmers’ motivation, which secures a higher grain output and a higher income.

