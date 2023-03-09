Skyscraper-building machine to help builders construct highest building in Hainan

The installment of the first column for the skyscraper-building machine indicates that the Hainan Center project in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province has entered the fast lane of construction. (People's Daily Online/Fu Wuping)

The Hainan Center project in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province has entered the fast lane of construction as the first column for the skyscraper-building machine was installed on March 7.

The building machine, independently developed by the China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Group Co., Ltd., is crucial to the construction of skyscrapers.

The platform will be completed by mid-April. By then, it can help builders reach a construction speed of one story in an average of nine days. The platform can withstand a category 17 typhoon and provides a safe working environment for builders.

With a total investment of nearly 10 billion yuan ($1.43 billion), the 428-meter Hainan Center will become the tallest building in Hainan after its completion.

