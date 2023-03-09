Skyscraper-building machine to help builders construct highest building in Hainan
|The installment of the first column for the skyscraper-building machine indicates that the Hainan Center project in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province has entered the fast lane of construction. (People's Daily Online/Fu Wuping)
The Hainan Center project in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province has entered the fast lane of construction as the first column for the skyscraper-building machine was installed on March 7.
The building machine, independently developed by the China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Group Co., Ltd., is crucial to the construction of skyscrapers.
The platform will be completed by mid-April. By then, it can help builders reach a construction speed of one story in an average of nine days. The platform can withstand a category 17 typhoon and provides a safe working environment for builders.
With a total investment of nearly 10 billion yuan ($1.43 billion), the 428-meter Hainan Center will become the tallest building in Hainan after its completion.
Photos
Related Stories
- Greenness adorns terraced fields in S China’s Hainan
- Cherry tomatoes increase incomes for growers in S China's Hainan
- Tourism market recovery in China’s Hainan accelerates
- Farmers busy harvesting chrysanthemums in China's Hainan
- In Pics: Fruits &vegetables enter harvest season in China's Hainan
- Town in China’s Hainan finds prosperity through protecting ecology, developing industries
- A dynamic approach boosts tourism of coastal city in Hainan
- China’s Hainan continuously shatters record of rare species thanks to enhanced wetland ecology
- Cactus planting base in Hainan boosts local employment, economy
- China's island province Hainan primed for greater cooperation with Indonesia
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.