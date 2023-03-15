Party chiefs for Hunan, Anhui, Hainan adjusted

Xinhua) 10:30, March 15, 2023

BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Qingwei no longer concurrently serves as secretary, standing committee member and member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Hunan Provincial Committee, according to a decision of the CPC Central Committee.

Shen Xiaoming has been appointed member, standing committee member and secretary of the CPC Hunan Provincial Committee, and no longer serves as secretary, standing committee member and member of the CPC Hainan Provincial Committee, according to the decision.

Han Jun has been appointed member, standing committee member and secretary of the CPC Anhui Provincial Committee, and Zheng Shanjie no longer holds these posts, said the decision.

Feng Fei has been appointed secretary of the CPC Hainan Provincial Committee, read the decision.

