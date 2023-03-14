Endangered freshwater jellyfish spotted once again in S China's Hainan

March 14, 2023

Freshwater jellyfish, a critically endangered species also known as peach blossom jellyfish for its resemblance to the flower, were recently spotted in Fanyang town, Wuzhishan city, south China’s Hainan Province.

Photo shows freshwater jellyfish, a critically endangered species, spotted in Wuzhishan city, south China’s Hainan Province. (Photo courtesy of the convergence media center of Wuzhishan city)

The rare creature with high research and ornamental value is regarded as the “giant panda in water” as it lives only in pollution-free freshwater.

The discovery of the species indicates that the ecological environment is sound in Wuzhishan.

In July 2020, freshwater jellyfish were spotted in Tongshi town in the city.

