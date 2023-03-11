Agricultural machinery skills competition held in Hunan, C China

Xinhua) 12:27, March 11, 2023

Contestants take part in an agricultural machinery skills competition in Quanhu Village of Longdong Town, Xiangxiang City, Xiangtan, central China's Hunan Province, March 10, 2023. The competition involved various types of agricultural machinery skills in a total of 200 mu (around 13.33 hectares) high-standard farmland. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

