Children visit fire station in C China’s Hunan

People's Daily Online) 13:11, March 03, 2023

Photo shows a group of children visiting a fire station in Tianxin district, Changsha, central China’s Hunan Province. (Photo courtesy of Hunan provincial fire and rescue team)

An “open day” event was held by the fire and rescue team from Tianxin district, Changsha, central China’s Hunan Province, on Feb. 24, welcoming a group of over 90 children.

Firefighters demonstrated the details and use of firefighting equipment to the children in plain language. Curious children got a first-hand experience at the fire station and were deeply impressed by fire trucks and firefighter uniforms. They rushed into the truck’s cab one after another, acting as “little firefighters.”

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Du Mingming)