Home>>
Little bridge, running stream
(People's Daily App) 16:06, December 07, 2022
A place to find inner peace and escape the hustle and bustle of urban life. It's located at Changtangang scenic area in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao autonomous prefecture, central China's Hunan Province.
(Edited by Huang Jingjing; Video source: Douyin)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Hunan sees foreign trade up 21.6 pct in first 10 months
- Blessing sentences discovered on silk fragment of Han Dynasty in Hunan
- China's Hunan explores local currency settlement for trade with African countries
- Children experience agrarian culture in central China's Hunan
- Aizhai Bridge becomes road to prosperity for local villagers
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.