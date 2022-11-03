Home>>
Blessing sentences discovered on silk fragment of Han Dynasty in Hunan
(Ecns.cn) 10:55, November 03, 2022
Photo released on Nov. 2, 2022 by Hunan Museum shows a piece of silk fragment unearthed from No. 3 of Mawangdui Tombs of the Han Dynasty (206BC-220AD) in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Huafeng)
Archaeologists from Hunan Museum discovered that the silk fragment was woven with blessing sentences "may you remain happy and enjoy longevity", marking the earliest sentence found in the silk fabrics unearthed so far.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Hunan explores local currency settlement for trade with African countries
- Children experience agrarian culture in central China's Hunan
- Aizhai Bridge becomes road to prosperity for local villagers
- China's Hunan sees foreign trade up 10.7 percent
- China's Taoyuan County steps up high-standard farmland construction
- In pics: Aizhai suspension bridge in Hunan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.