Blessing sentences discovered on silk fragment of Han Dynasty in Hunan

Ecns.cn) 10:55, November 03, 2022

Photo released on Nov. 2, 2022 by Hunan Museum shows a piece of silk fragment unearthed from No. 3 of Mawangdui Tombs of the Han Dynasty (206BC-220AD) in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Huafeng)

Archaeologists from Hunan Museum discovered that the silk fragment was woven with blessing sentences "may you remain happy and enjoy longevity", marking the earliest sentence found in the silk fabrics unearthed so far.

