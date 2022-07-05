We Are China

Children experience agrarian culture in central China's Hunan

Xinhua) 09:14, July 05, 2022

A boy picks a towel gourd at a base to experience agrarian culture in Tongzi Village of Xiangtan City, central China's Hunan Province, July 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Children pick hot peppers at a base to experience agrarian culture in Tongzi Village of Xiangtan City, central China's Hunan Province, July 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Children pick towel gourds at a base to experience agrarian culture in Tongzi Village of Xiangtan City, central China's Hunan Province, July 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Children pick hot peppers at a base to experience agrarian culture in Tongzi Village of Xiangtan City, central China's Hunan Province, July 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

