Children experience agrarian culture in central China's Hunan
(Xinhua) 09:14, July 05, 2022
A boy picks a towel gourd at a base to experience agrarian culture in Tongzi Village of Xiangtan City, central China's Hunan Province, July 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
Children pick hot peppers at a base to experience agrarian culture in Tongzi Village of Xiangtan City, central China's Hunan Province, July 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
Children pick towel gourds at a base to experience agrarian culture in Tongzi Village of Xiangtan City, central China's Hunan Province, July 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
Children pick hot peppers at a base to experience agrarian culture in Tongzi Village of Xiangtan City, central China's Hunan Province, July 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
