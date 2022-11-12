China's Hunan sees foreign trade up 21.6 pct in first 10 months

Xinhua) 14:06, November 12, 2022

CHANGSHA, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Central China's Hunan Province saw its foreign trade reach 562.83 billion yuan (about 78.27 billion U.S. dollars) in the first 10 months of 2022, marking a year-on-year increase of 21.6 percent, according to local customs.

From January to October, the province's exports rose 29.5 percent year on year to 412.48 billion yuan, while imports increased by 4.3 percent to 150.35 billion yuan, data from Changsha Customs showed.

Hunan's trade with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), its largest trading partner, topped 115.39 billion yuan during the period, up 59.7 percent year on year.

During these 10 months, the province saw its trade volume with countries and regions along the Belt and Road soar 48.7 percent year on year to 199.71 billion yuan, while its trade volume with Africa hit a record high, jumping 50.5 percent year on year to reach 46.13 billion yuan.

