In pics: Bitter gourds harvest season in S China's Hainan

People's Daily Online) 10:38, March 14, 2023

Photo shows bitter gourds of Fengmu town, Tunchang county, south China's Hainan Province. (Photo/Lin Xiaodan)

As Fengmu town, Tunchang county, south China's Hainan Province enters the harvest season of bitter gourds, local farmers are busy picking, weighing and loading the packed vegetables on trucks in a production base.

The bitter gourd of Fengmu is a geographical indication (GI) product. Having been planted for 32 years, the bitter gourd has become a pillar industry of the town, attracting over 20 purchasers every year.

The town has a planting area of 4,410 mu (294 hectares) and produces some 15,000 tonnes of bitter gourds annually.

