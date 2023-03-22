Ottelia acuminata blooming in Kunming, SW China
This photo taken on March 21, 2023 shows a view of the blooming ottelia acuminata in Dianchi Lake in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Ottelia acuminata, as an indicator species of the environment, exists in fresh water. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
