Rapeseed flowers bloom in ancient terraced fields in NW China's Shaanxi
(People's Daily Online) 16:34, March 23, 2023
|Photo shows blooming rapeseed flowers in the Fengyan Terraced Fields in Hanyin county, Ankang city, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo/People's Daily Online)
Recently, the rapeseed flowers turned to full bloom in the Fengyan Terraced Fields in Hanyin county, Ankang city, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, turning the fields into a golden sea.
The Fengyan Terraced Fields is the largest and best preserved Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) terraced fields in the Qinba Mountains. The site, covering an area of over 12,000 mu (800 hectares), preserves ancient irrigation projects that have a history of over 260 years.
The Fengyan Terraced Fields was listed as a national key cultural relic protection unit in China in 2019.
