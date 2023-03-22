Blooming cherry blossoms attract tourists in Guizhou, SW China
This aerial photo taken on March 21, 2023 shows blooming cherry blossoms at a cherry garden in Guian New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province. A cherry garden of the Guian New Area, covering an area of 24,000 mu (about 1,600 hectares), has attracted a large flow of tourists during the blooming season of cherry blossoms. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
This aerial panoramic photo taken on March 21, 2023 shows blooming cherry blossoms at a cherry garden in Guian New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province. A cherry garden of the Guian New Area, covering an area of 24,000 mu (about 1,600 hectares), has attracted a large flow of tourists during the blooming season of cherry blossoms. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
A woman visits a cherry garden in Guian New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 21, 2023. A cherry garden of the Guian New Area, covering an area of 24,000 mu (about 1,600 hectares), has attracted a large flow of tourists during the blooming season of cherry blossoms. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
