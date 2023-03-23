Night performances launched to boost cultural tourism in Langzhong, SW China

Xinhua) 09:30, March 23, 2023

Tourists watch a performance at an ancient town in Langzhong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 20, 2023. In recent years, Langzhong has launched several live performances featuring local cultural elements to enhance tourists' night tour experience and boost the local cultural tourism. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Performers stage a show on Jialing River in Langzhong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 21, 2023. In recent years, Langzhong has launched several live performances featuring local cultural elements to enhance tourists' night tour experience and boost the local cultural tourism. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

