Stunning Chinese cyr wheel performance

(People's Daily App) 13:59, February 07, 2023

Dressed in traditional Chinese clothing, a young cyr wheel dancer demonstrates his balance and delicate moves, whirling himself around while stretched out inside a giant steel hoop.

