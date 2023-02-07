Home>>
Stunning Chinese cyr wheel performance
(People's Daily App) 13:59, February 07, 2023
Dressed in traditional Chinese clothing, a young cyr wheel dancer demonstrates his balance and delicate moves, whirling himself around while stretched out inside a giant steel hoop.
(Produced by Yang Yang and Song Sichi; Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
