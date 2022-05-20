Traditional performance staged in Fuzhou
Visitors watch a traditional performance at the Three Lanes and Seven Alleys, a street district featuring a cluster of ancient residential buildings and the largest well-preserved historical district in China, May 18, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Bin)
