We Are China

People enjoy traditional performance at Yuyuan Garden shopping mall in Shanghai

Xinhua) 10:58, September 28, 2022

People enjoy a traditional performance at Yuyuan Garden shopping mall in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 23, 2022. (Xinhua)

People enjoy a traditional performance at Yuyuan Garden shopping mall in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 23, 2022. (Xinhua)

People enjoy a traditional performance at Yuyuan Garden shopping mall in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 23, 2022. (Xinhua)

Performers wearing traditional costumes take part in a performance at Yuyuan Garden shopping mall in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 23, 2022. (Xinhua)

People enjoy a traditional performance at Yuyuan Garden shopping mall in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 23, 2022. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)