Qian Zhongshu (R), a Qipao designer, exchanges ideas with a customer on his freehand sketching at his Qipao shop in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 2, 2020. Qian Zhongshu, born in 1983, owns a Qipao, or cheongsam, shop in Hangzhou, which has gained popularity among local customers. He has collected hundreds of rolls of fabrics all over the world, with patterns and jewellery he designed decorated on the cloth to conform to the taste of the present. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)