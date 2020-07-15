China's national maritime museum reopens as epidemic wanes

TIANJIN, July 14 (Xinhua) -- The National Maritime Museum of China reopened to visitors on Tuesday, nearly half a year after its closure amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

According to the requirements of epidemic control, the museum in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin, now sets a daily visitor cap at 5,000.

Despite the reopening, the museum's cinema and theater remain closed and it does not as yet offer museum guides or allow group reservations.

Visitors are asked to book tickets online.

The National Maritime Museum of China is a national-level, comprehensive marine museum that integrates collections, displays, research, and education in China. It has been closed to the public since January 24.