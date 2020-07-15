Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jul 15, 2020
China cracks down on falsification of graduates' employment data

(Xinhua)    13:22, July 15, 2020

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- China's education authority on Tuesday said it strongly opposes any form of falsification of college graduates' employment data and will seriously deal with relevant violations.

To effectively protect the legitimate rights and interests of college graduates, the Ministry of Education launched a nationwide employment data verification campaign for this year's college graduates on June 17.

All forms of employment data falsification, including forcing graduates to sign employment agreements and labor contracts, and persuading them to sign false employment agreements, are strictly prohibited, said the ministry.

College graduates can verify their graduation information through an official website for higher education students, the ministry said.

