Stage play 'Seven' returns to Beijing's Minzu Theater in new performance season

(Global Times) 14:27, August 22, 2022

The performance of SevenPhoto: Courtesy of China Ethnic Song and Dance Ensemble

A stage play that mixes the various dance styles of China's ethnic groups returned to the Minzu Theater on Saturday night during the ongoing Zhongguancun International Youth Art Festival.

Seven, staged by the China Ethnic Song and Dance Ensemble, is divided into seven acts, each featuring a different kind of cultural treasure from one of China's ethnic groups such as drum performances from the Korean ethnic group, a bull fighting tradition passed down by the Miao people in Southwest China's Guizhou Province and clothe dyeing techniques that are still used by the Dai people.

The new festival, hosted by the Haidian Culture and Tourism Bureau, the Haidian Federation of Literary and Art Circles and the China Ethnic Song and Dance Ensemble, aims to provide a platform to show some of the most innovative and entertaining performances in the district.

According to the ensemble, the word "seven" appears through the entire performance, connecting the outstanding treasures and traditions of China.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)