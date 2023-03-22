11th China Acrobatic Exhibition held in Jinan, E China

Xinhua) 16:04, March 22, 2023

Actors perform on stage at the Shandong Grand Theatre in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, March 21, 2023. The 11th China Acrobatic Exhibition is held on March 16-29 in Jinan. This year's event features a series of acrobatic and magic shows as well as acrobatic dramas. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

An actor performs on stage at the Shandong Grand Theatre in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, March 21, 2023. The 11th China Acrobatic Exhibition is held on March 16-29 in Jinan. This year's event features a series of acrobatic and magic shows as well as acrobatic dramas. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

Actors perform on stage at the Shandong Grand Theatre in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, March 21, 2023. The 11th China Acrobatic Exhibition is held on March 16-29 in Jinan. This year's event features a series of acrobatic and magic shows as well as acrobatic dramas. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

Actors perform on stage at the Shandong Grand Theatre in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, March 21, 2023. The 11th China Acrobatic Exhibition is held on March 16-29 in Jinan. This year's event features a series of acrobatic and magic shows as well as acrobatic dramas. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

