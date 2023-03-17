"Charm of China" performance held in Bulgaria

Xinhua) 13:24, March 17, 2023

TARGOVISHTE, Bulgaria, March 16 (Xinhua) -- A music and dance performance called "Charm of China" was held in the northeastern Bulgarian town of Targovishte on Thursday evening.

The two-hour event was dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the regional association "Friends of China".

It was attended by some 200 spectators, who enjoyed Chinese songs and dances performed by local children, and Chinese students studying in Bulgaria.

The mixed choir "Rodna Pesen" from Targovishte performed three Chinese songs from its repertoire, as well as a popular Bulgarian song with a Chinese soloist.

Addressing the event, Minister-Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Bulgaria Yan Jianqun said that the exchange and cooperation with Targovishte Municipality is an important part of the cooperation between China and Bulgaria.

"Targovishte is a very nice city ... the people here are very hospitable, and based on the successful cooperation so far, efforts will be made to establish even closer exchanges in the future," said Yan.

Raya Mateva, Deputy Mayor of Targovishte, said it was a pleasure for the town to host such a celebration.

"Let's do our best to continue our fruitful collaboration in the years ahead," said Mateva.

Rumen Novakov, President of the "Friends of China" association, told Xinhua that during its 30-year history the association had organized hundreds of events related to cooperation with China. These include exhibitions, presentations, Chinese Cinema Week, and Chinese Culture Week.

