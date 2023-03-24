InPics: A tour to Shangri-La National Atmospheric Background Station in SW China's Yunnan

Xinhua) 09:27, March 24, 2023

Staff member Peng Xiaoqing works at Shangri-La National Atmospheric Background Station in the Deqen Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Changshan)

KUNMING, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Shangri-La National Atmospheric Background Station, located in the Deqen Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province with an altitude of over 3,500 meters, is one of the seven atmospheric background stations in China.

At present, a total of six staff members of the station record atmospheric monitoring data here day after day.

The atmospheric background station has carried out more than 30 kinds of observation projects such as greenhouse gases, reactive gases and aerosols.

