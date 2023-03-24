We Are China

In pics: giant pandas in Chengdu, SW China

Xinhua) 13:43, March 24, 2023

Visitors take pictures at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Visitors take pictures as giant panda He Ye takes a nap at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Giant panda Jin Xiao climbs up a tree at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Giant panda He Hua plays at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Giant panda twins He Hua (R) and He Ye eat fresh bamboo at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Giant panda He Hua eats fresh bamboo at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Giant panda Ai Li eats fresh bamboo at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Giant panda Fu Shun eats fresh bamboo at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

A staff member packs souvenir panda plush toys for customers at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

